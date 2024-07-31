Indiana colleges weigh in on proposed changes to high school diplomas

INDIANAPOLIS — The state has proposed changing the requirements to earn a high school diploma.

But Purdue’s president, Mung Chiang, is now saying a diploma under those changes would prevent a local student from getting into the school.

Chiang sent the letter below to the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The letter has some parents concerned about their student’s educational future.

"I have four kids that are coming up in the school,” Stephanie Hunt, a mom from Hamilton County, said. “They are young so if these changes happen now they are going to effect my children's future."

The proposal gives two diploma options for students the GPS and GPS+. Neither of those diplomas require students to take all the courses necessary for admission to Purdue.

Other Indiana colleges are also raising concerns. You can read statements regarding the diploma changes from Indiana University, Indiana State University, University of Southern Indiana and Vincennes University below.

The proposal eliminates the requirement to take four years of math, gets rid of the requirement for economics and world history and eliminates the need for students to take fine arts and foreign language classes.

Parents like Hunt hope the state board of education takes these comments from Indiana colleges seriously. She says it is important to give all kids a fair shot at a bright future.

"If you can't get into Purdue, IU, Notre Dame and schools like that then the competitive Ivy League schools, Harvard and Princeton, you're definitely out,” Hunt said. “That is going to effect our economy and people coming into our state."

Right now, the Department of Education is working on creating seals that will be added to the diplomas. One of them will be the enrollment ready seal.

The department says it will give kids the tools they need to get into college.

The state board of education has until the end of the year to make changes to high school diplomas.

They sent the following statement in regards to WRTV’s inquiry about the letter from Purdue: