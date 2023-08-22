Indiana Department of Education announces 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists 

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education recently announced the finalists for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students for more than 60 years.

This year's finalists include many from central Indiana.

The finalists are:



Veronica Butler — Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Robi Davidson — Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation

Brandon Denning — Indianapolis Public Schools

Callie Hoppes — MSD Warren Township

Gina Iacobucci — Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

Eric Jenkins — Franklin Community Schools

Eric Phagan — Madison Consolidated Schools

Jonee Sutton — Beech Grove City Schools

Matt Thomas — Valparaiso Community Schools

Natalie Wheeler — Western School Corporation

“Becoming a teacher is a calling, driven by the desire to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The small, everyday actions of teachers have a profound impact, which can be felt for weeks, months and even years to come. Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program is one way that we can elevate this important work and celebrate the individual teachers who are creating positive change in our state, one student at a time. Congratulations and thank you to each of our top 10 finalists."

Finalists are selected from these applicants by a committee made up of former Teachers of the Year, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year, who will be announced this fall.