Indiana high schoolers can get a head start on early childhood education careers

INDIANA - Indiana has launched a brand new program to help high school students jumpstart their careers in early childhood education.

The Early Childhood Education Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program is giving 65 students across seven schools the chance to gain valuable experience and qualifications while they're still in high school.

"This program is a fantastic way for students to explore their passion for working with young children," said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. "They'll get hands-on experience in early learning settings, earn high school credit, and even get a head start on college credits."

The program is designed to be a win-win for students and the childcare industry. Students get real-world experience working with young children alongside qualified professionals. This not only builds their skills and knowledge but also helps them decide if early childhood education is the right career path for them.

"Whether they confirm their passion for this field or discover a different path, this program provides valuable learning opportunities," Dr. Jenner added.

In addition to gaining practical experience in childcare settings while earning their high school credits, students also can earn college credit towards an early childhood education degree.

Schools currently participating in the program current include, Anderson Community Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, Greater Lafayette Career Academy, Indianapolis Public Schools, Lewis-Cass Schools, Lawrence Township Schools, and New Albany Floyd County Schools.

Contact your school counselor or visit the Indiana Department of Education website for more information on the Early Childhood Education Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program.