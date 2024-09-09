Indiana Math and Science Academy West teacher empowers students in STEM

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teacher is one of 100 educators from across the U.S. selected to be part of a prestigious science program.

Sondra Harris is a works at Indiana Math and Science Academy West.

She believes STEM and science fair research are vital for students’ futures.

Sondra Harris

“They have brilliant ideas. We just need to give them a platform to show those brilliant ideas," Harris said.

IMSA West creates an avenue for students to explore STEM through its science fair program.

“We let them pick a project they wanna do. We help them get the materials they need and then we stay with them. I mentor them from the time they start the projects to the time they finish," Harris said.

Harris was selected for this year’s Society for Science Advocate Program.

She’ll receive $3,000 to help guide her students in science research and competitions.

“When they’re doing their science fair projects, because it’s their own curiosity that’s driving them. They become passion projects," Harris said.

Two of those students are eighth graders Sariyah and Mercy.

Each girl is curious about different things.

“I’ve been working with density since 4th grade," Sariyah said.

“I am comparing American food to Korean food since they have a really low obesity rate," Mercy added.

But they both share a love of science.

“I could wanna help other people, like encourage them to learn what they’re doing to their bodies," Mercy said.

“Science can be related to a real life situation. And what if we need that situation? What if we need help with that? I can be the one to help that," Sariyah said.

The majority of IMSA West’s student body is made up of lower income and minority children.

Harris says the Society for Science stipend will help her fill gaps where needed.

“Even with the school supporting us, there’s still a ton of expenses that come up. Students need border, they need you to work on a Saturday, work while you’re at home," she said.

Harris says students like hers are often underrepresented in STEM.

She wants to change that.

"It teaches them critical thinking, problem solving, communication, cooperation. Everything they need to be successful adults comes from STEM," she said.

Harris’ science fair students get a chance to present their work at the school and, depending how well they do, even travel across the state.

The Top 25 students go to Chicago in the spring, where they compete at a regional science fair called CONCEF.