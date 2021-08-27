Indiana State University enrollment down nearly 13%

TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State University leaders say enrollment at the school is down.

The school says nearly 9,500 students are enrolled in classes this semester. That's a decline of about 13% compared to the same time last year.

Indiana State leaders say they have a plan to address enrollment issues. And that includes the "Indiana State Advantage Plan." The program offers a grant for an out-of-classroom experience. Free tuition for Pell Grant recipients and the promise to finish your degree in four years or the remaining tuition is free.

The plan starts with first-year students in 2022.

President Dr. Deborah Curtis says the pandemic also continues to impact student enrollment.