Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Indiana State University enrollment down nearly 13%

ISU leaders say they have a plan to address enrollment issues.
items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy of: Indiana State
The Indiana State football stadium in Terre Haute.
Indiana STate Football.PNG
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:33:09-04

TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State University leaders say enrollment at the school is down.

The school says nearly 9,500 students are enrolled in classes this semester. That's a decline of about 13% compared to the same time last year.

Indiana State leaders say they have a plan to address enrollment issues. And that includes the "Indiana State Advantage Plan." The program offers a grant for an out-of-classroom experience. Free tuition for Pell Grant recipients and the promise to finish your degree in four years or the remaining tuition is free.

The plan starts with first-year students in 2022.

President Dr. Deborah Curtis says the pandemic also continues to impact student enrollment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!