Indianapolis Public Schools facing $18 million deficit

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is facing an $18 million deficit.

The district blames the problem on the state failing to fully fund special education and education for students learning English. Both require specialized staff and extra resources.

The district has been paying the costs of its programs for its general fund and would be better off financially if the state covered the costs.

Dr. Aleesia Johnson, IPS' Superintendent, told WRTV:

"In a district like Indianapolis Public Schools, we know we are serving a higher number of students of underserved and local income backgrounds. The math doesn't calculate for us to be able to do what we know we have to do to service those students. If the philosophy of funding is that everyone gets the same, even though not everyone is in the same context and circumstance."

In an effort to save money, the district was able to cut down the number of students riding school buses by using "walk zones," which require more students to walk to school.

