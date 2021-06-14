Indy Backpack Attack drive begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 87% of families at Indianapolis Public Schools need help with basic school supplies. To help, "Indy Backpack Attack" is continuing its mission to help make sure kids have school supplies for the next school year.

On Monday, Indy Backpack Attack is working with local organizations and businesses to start their annual drive.

The group is accepting physical donations this year after being only online last year because of the pandemic. Supplies needed include things like backpacks, folders, pens, and headphones.

Those interested in donating can drop off supplies at any Indiana Members Credit Union Branch. Monetary donations are also accepted on its website.

Around 30,000 students benefit from the drive each year.