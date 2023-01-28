IPS Board plans Saturday meeting to discuss Rebuilding Stronger

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools Board is scheduled to meet Saturday and decide whether to ask voters to approve more funding for the district's Rebuilding Stronger plan.

The operating referendum would raise $50 million per year through taxes until 2031 for a total of $400 million.

Saturday's vote will decide if the referendum makes it on the May 2023 ballot. Then, it would be up to voters on whether or not to approve the funding.

The district says if approved, effective January 1, 2024, the $0.25 rate would replace the current $0.19 local property tax levy.

The Rebuilding Stronger plan was approved in November and in December, the board approved a $410 million referendum to fund several construction projects as part of its Rebuilding Stronger plan.

“Through Rebuilding Stronger, we can drastically improve the student experience for ALL students. The future of Indianapolis and the future of Indianapolis Public Schools are deeply connected," IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said on Jan. 19.

In a statement issued Friday, the Indy Chamber said the current referenda timeline and proposal "have been insufficient to garner the Indy Chamber’s support at this time."