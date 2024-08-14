IREAD results increased in 2024 for Hoosier third graders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana third grade students saw the largest single year increase in IREAD results since the test began in 2013.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released results from the 2023-24 IREAD assessment.

Results showed Indiana's third graders had the largest single-year increase in grades over the previous year.

"Ensuring Hoosier students are able to read is key to not only the future of Indiana, but to the individual success of every child," said Governor Eric Holcomb. "The historic literacy investments we have made over the past several years are beginning to show return on investment, which is a testament to the hard work of teachers, families and students in every corner of our state. Let's keep this positive momentum going.”

In total, 82.5% if Indiana's more than 67,000 third grade students were proficient in reading skills. This is a .6% improvement over 2022-23 results.

“When it comes to supporting every child to reach their full potential, the single-most important thing we can do is help them learn to read,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Over the past three years, Indiana has made historic investments in ensuring educators and families have the tools and resources they need to best support our students, and today, we are seeing positive results from this all-hands-on-deck approach. Our collective hard work is paying off, yet there is still more to be done. Let’s continue to work together and continue this positive momentum for Indiana and most importantly, our students.”

Specific student populations have now shown reading proficiency increases for three straight years.

Black students:

3.2% increase from 2023 to 2024

6.6% increase from 2021 to 2024

Students in special education:



2.2% increase from 2023 to 2024

4.7% increase from 2021 to 2024

Students receiving free/reduced price meals:



1.8% increase from 2023 to 2024

3.4% increase from 2021 to 2024

277 Indiana elementary schools have an IREAD passage rate of 95% or higher, an increase of 35 elementary schools over 2023.