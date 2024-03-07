Is your kid's school closed for the solar eclipse? Here is a comprehensive list

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2024 total solar eclipse continues to draw closer, many central Indiana schools are planning to allow students the chance to be outside for the once in a lifetime event.

Listed are schools who are closing for the day on April 8 and others who are

Indiana schools closing for the eclipse (Alphabetical order):

Brebeuf High School

Brownsburg Community Schools

Cardinal Ritter High School

Carmel Clay Schools

Center Grove Community Schools

Eastern Hancock Schools

Guerin Catholic High School

Hamilton Heights schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Heritage Christian High School

Indianapolis Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Lebanon Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Park Tudor School

Pike Township

Plainfield Community Schools

Roncalli High School

Southern Hancock County Schools

Speedway Schools

Wayne Township

Zionsville Community Schools

Indiana schools doing an e-learning day for eclipse (Alphabetical order):

Avon Community schools

Beech Grove Schools

Bishop Chatard High School

Cathedral High School

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools

Decatur Township

Franklin Township Community Schools

Greenfield-Central Community Schools

Martinsville Schools

Mooresville Schools

Perry Township

Scecina Memorial High School

Warren Township

Washington Township

Westfield Washington schools

Indiana schools doing 2-hour early release for eclipse (Alphabetical order):

Mt. Vernon Community Schools

If you do not see your school or district listed, contact WRTV at wrtvwebstaff@wrtv.com.