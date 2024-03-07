Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesEducation

Actions

Is your kid's school closed for the solar eclipse? Here is a comprehensive list

Photo gallery: Total Solar Eclipse 2017
Copyright Getty Images
NASA
<p>In this NASA handout, the International Space Station (bottom right), with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming. Onboard as part of Expedition 52 are: NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United State.</p>
Photo gallery: Total Solar Eclipse 2017
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 14:15:51-05

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2024 total solar eclipse continues to draw closer, many central Indiana schools are planning to allow students the chance to be outside for the once in a lifetime event.

Listed are schools who are closing for the day on April 8 and others who are

Indiana schools closing for the eclipse (Alphabetical order):

  • Brebeuf High School
  • Brownsburg Community Schools
  • Cardinal Ritter High School
  • Carmel Clay Schools
  • Center Grove Community Schools
  • Eastern Hancock Schools
  • Guerin Catholic High School
  • Hamilton Heights schools
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools
  • Heritage Christian High School
  • Indianapolis Public Schools
  • Lawrence Township
  • Lebanon Community Schools
  • Noblesville Schools
  • Park Tudor School
  • Pike Township
  • Plainfield Community Schools
  • Roncalli High School
  • Southern Hancock County Schools
  • Speedway Schools
  • Wayne Township
  • Zionsville Community Schools

Indiana schools doing an e-learning day for eclipse (Alphabetical order):

  • Avon Community schools
  • Beech Grove Schools
  • Bishop Chatard High School
  • Cathedral High School
  • Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
  • Decatur Township
  • Franklin Township Community Schools
  • Greenfield-Central Community Schools
  • Martinsville Schools
  • Mooresville Schools
  • Perry Township
  • Scecina Memorial High School
  • Warren Township
  • Washington Township
  • Westfield Washington schools

Indiana schools doing 2-hour early release for eclipse (Alphabetical order):

  • Mt. Vernon Community Schools

If you do not see your school or district listed, contact WRTV at wrtvwebstaff@wrtv.com.

Latest Headlines | March 7, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!