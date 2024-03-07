Is your kid's school closed for the solar eclipse? Here is a comprehensive list

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2024 total solar eclipse continues to draw closer, many central Indiana schools are planning to allow students the chance to be outside for the once in a lifetime event.
Listed are schools who are closing for the day on April 8 and others who are
Indiana schools closing for the eclipse (Alphabetical order):
- Brebeuf High School
- Brownsburg Community Schools
- Cardinal Ritter High School
- Carmel Clay Schools
- Center Grove Community Schools
- Eastern Hancock Schools
- Guerin Catholic High School
- Hamilton Heights schools
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Heritage Christian High School
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Lawrence Township
- Lebanon Community Schools
- Noblesville Schools
- Park Tudor School
- Pike Township
- Plainfield Community Schools
- Roncalli High School
- Southern Hancock County Schools
- Speedway Schools
- Wayne Township
- Zionsville Community Schools
Indiana schools doing an e-learning day for eclipse (Alphabetical order):
- Avon Community schools
- Beech Grove Schools
- Bishop Chatard High School
- Cathedral High School
- Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
- Decatur Township
- Franklin Township Community Schools
- Greenfield-Central Community Schools
- Martinsville Schools
- Mooresville Schools
- Perry Township
- Scecina Memorial High School
- Warren Township
- Washington Township
- Westfield Washington schools
Indiana schools doing 2-hour early release for eclipse (Alphabetical order):
- Mt. Vernon Community Schools
If you do not see your school or district listed, contact WRTV at wrtvwebstaff@wrtv.com.
