IU Indianapolis launches college readiness summer camp for rising 9th graders

Finding affordable summer programs can be a challenge, but two Indiana University programs are trying to fill that gap and give middle and high schoolers a look at what college could be like for them.

Registration is now open for the school's newly-launched College Readiness and Opportunities for Workforce Navigation Summer Camp (CROWN) program, a two-week college readiness experience for rising 9th graders.

It's an extension of IU's Kid's College program, a one week, free experience for middle school students across the state.

"We do like to think about our 21st Century eligible students and those who might be the first to go to college, because it gives them an opportunity to see what college is all about and how that can open doors for them in the future," said Kids College and CROWN camp director Latosha Rowley.

Kids College at IU Indianapolis begins June 8th, while the CROWN summer camp starts June 22nd. The goal for both programs is to build confidence, and explore future college and career paths.

"We talk about problem solving, we talk about decision making, so all of those soft skills, or employability skills as we call them, that we try to help build that confidence and give them the foundation so they will be successful when they eventually go to college," said Rowley.

Students will be able to get exposure to high-demand fields like health care, information technology, science, and motorsports.

"They'll learn how to change a tire on the race cars, they'll learn about calculations of speed. They'll learn lots of hands on..It's a very interactive, there's VR, lots of fun things at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said Rowley.

Students will also have plenty of opportunities for hands-on experiences on and off the IU Indianapolis Campus.

Rowley says it's exciting to see the kids become enthusiatic about their futures and says each student will end their programs with a vision board project to keep them motivated.

"New year, hopefully, we we be able to expand and have more people in our camp," said Rowley.

Registration for the Kids College program at IU Indianapolis are now filled. Spots are still open, but limed for the CROWN program. Rowley encourages people to enroll soon.