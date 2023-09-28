IU Indianapolis partners with IPS to automatically admit any student with a 3.0 GPA

INDIANAPOLIS — An opportunity of a lifetime for IPS students is eliminating barriers to higher education.

On Tuesday, Indiana University Indianapolis and IPS announced a new initiative that will make it easier for students to go to college.

"A little bit stressed knowing that I have to start applying for colleges, and applications, and how long it takes," Amy Gayton said.

For many high school seniors like Gaytan, life after graduation can be an overwhelming discussion.

"I'm choosing to major in nursing," Gaytan said. "Nov. 1 is the last day for early admissions and all that stuff. IU Indianapolis is my first choice."

And achieving those big dreams can look a lot different, depending on the student.

"Every student, regardless of their background, deserves the chance to excel academically and chart their own path towards a brighter future," Dr. Aleesia Johnson, IPS Superintendent, said.

A brighter future starting with IU Indianapolis.

"Our students, assuming that they meet a 3.0 GPA, will get an email telling them that they are in," Johnson said.

There are no applications or fees, essays, transcripts, or deadlines through the seamless admissions initiative. Acceptance letters are sent directly to students, reducing barriers to greater heights.

“[It's] giving me a lot of relief knowing that I’m going to go to the college I always wanted, and I don't have to stress over having to go through the application process and essay and all that stuff. I called my mom right away and she got so excited for me," Gayton said.

As far as tuition...

"IU Indianapolis will work with them on their financial aid package. A number of our students are also 21st Century Scholars. That's a statewide program which essentially covers their tuition," Johnson said.

Kaden Williams is a junior at Crispus Attucks High School and is already taking some courses at IU Indianapolis.

He said the seamless admission initiative has bumped IU Indianapolis to his top three schools, allowing his path beyond high school to look a lot clearer.

This program coincides with the rebranding of IUPUI. The school will officially be called IU Indianapolis beginning in the summer of 2024.