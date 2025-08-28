IU launches massive ChatGPT Edu rollout for 120,000 students and faculty

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University is expanding its artificial intelligence offerings with OpenAI by providing access to ChatGPT Edu, a version built specifically for higher education, to all 120,000 students, faculty and staff.

The deployment represents the second largest ChatGPT Edu rollout of all time for OpenAI, demonstrating IU's national leadership in higher education innovation and its commitment to responsibly integrating AI across its campuses while preparing a future-ready workforce.

IU faculty and staff can request institutional access beginning Sept. 2, with student access launching Jan. 1.

"Indiana University is empowering our students, faculty and staff to lead as AI transforms every sector of the economy," IU President Pamela Whitten said.

"Working with an industry leader like OpenAI gives the IU community cutting-edge tools that will enhance learning, increase efficiency and prepare our graduates to thrive in the careers of today and tomorrow," Whitten said.

"Indiana University is taking a historic step forward with one of the largest ChatGPT deployments in the country," said Leah Belsky, vice president of education at OpenAI.

"By extending access to more than 120,000 students, faculty and staff, IU is enabling its community to fully integrate AI into learning, research and everyday campus life. Students will be able to use AI to advance their learning goals and graduate with practical, hands-on experience — essential preparation for an increasingly AI-driven workforce," Belsky said.

IU's broader AI integration strategy

The deployment of ChatGPT Edu is one of many ways IU is integrating AI across the academic experience.

In August, IU launched a new, free GenAI 101 course that serves as a foundational program introducing the IU community to generative AI concepts, applications and responsible-use practices.

Together, GenAI 101, ChatGPT Edu and IU's expanding suite of AI services ensure that faculty, staff and students are not only equipped with powerful AI tools but also prepared to use them effectively and ethically.

"By embracing AI, we are demonstrating IU's ability to be nimble and visionary," said Aaron Neal, interim chief information officer, deputy chief information officer, and associate vice president for networks and security at IU.

"We are meeting students where they are, preparing them for where they need to go and ensuring they are equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. This partnership empowers IU to confront the challenges facing higher education today," Neal said.

With nearly 700 million people worldwide using ChatGPT daily, the introduction of ChatGPT Edu at IU represents a significant step in bringing advanced AI tools that not only enhance the academic experience for its community but also help define AI's role in the future of higher education.

When IU piloted the use of several AI tools with 200 faculty members during summer, 80% of participants reported that ChatGPT did the best job supporting their teaching, research and service responsibilities.

ChatGPT said that over 30,000 members of the IU community were already using the free version of ChatGPT with IU email addresses, further demonstrating strong demand. Faculty feedback and widespread adoption informed IU's decision to pursue an institutional partnership with OpenAI.

