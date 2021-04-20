IU names Pamela Whitten as new president, first woman in role

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University named Pamela Whitten as its first female president.

IU President Michael McRobbie announced last year he would be retiring after 14 years as president and 24 years in senior positions at the institution.

President-elect Whitten comes to Bloomington on the heels of her time as president of Kennesaw State University. She also held leadership roles at the University of Georgia and the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Whitten is an internationally recognized expert in telemedicine, according to IU, and holds a Ph.D. in communication studies from the University of Kansas, a Master of Arts in communication from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor of Science in management from Tulane University.

"Pamela has distinguished herself as a passionate and accessible leader,” Michael Mirro, the chair of IU's Board of Trustees, said. “Her student-centered approach and proven ability to harness diverse talent and secure vital resources will help IU continue on its strong trajectory."

According to IU, faculty, staff and students across the university provided input regarding the characteristics and experiences most desired in IU's 19th president.

"Pamela emerged as a clear choice among a strong group of candidates," said Melanie Walker, trustee and search committee chair. "She is an engaging and collaborative leader who will bring focused passion to the presidential role."

Whitten stated:

"Indiana University is one of our nation's finest public research universities, with a rich history, wonderful traditions and a worldwide reputation for excellence. This is an especially exciting time as IU builds upon its 200 years of success, strengthening its mission of delivering outstanding education and innovative research. I'm deeply honored to be selected to lead this great university, and I look forward to working with the exceptional faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of IU to seize the opportunities and challenges ahead, creating a better future for all of those we serve."

