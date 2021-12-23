Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesEducation

Actions

LGBT school group wins injunction, can promote activities

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
Picture of a pride flag in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Pride
Posted at 9:47 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 21:47:34-05

PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — A group supporting LGBT students at an Indiana high school has won a court decision that will allow it to raise money and promote meetings.

Federal Judge James Sweeney II granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday in favor of the Pendleton Heights Gay-Straight Alliance at Pendleton Heights High School.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on the group’s behalf in September, arguing that its free speech rights were being violated along with other laws.

The school argued that its bulletin boards and afternoon announcements should be limited to groups whose activities are “directly related to the curriculum of the school.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Download our app!