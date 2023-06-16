Marlin Jackson's Fight for Life Foundation honors public educators, provides tools for growth

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, former Colts player Marlin Jackson's foundation (Fight for Life) hosted public educators who go above and beyond in their roles at the Colts facility on the west side.

The 1st Annual Champions Breakfast invited educators and guests to an opportunity to have an on field experience and learn about the Building Dreams App which is a comprehensive social-emotional learning (SEL) program that equips administrators with data needed to support their teachers and students.

Currently over 6,000 Indianapolis-based students use the Building Dreams platform through 17 sites, either through their school or in connection with a youth organization they're a part of.

During the breakfast ceremony, the foundation recognized eight individuals for their work in Indy public education.

This year’s eight (8) recipients are:

