Martin University launching free pre-K program for the public

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University is typically an institution of higher education, but parents can soon use the school for early childhood education.

The school is launching a pre-kindergarten program within its existing Care and Learning Center starting on Sept. 9. Thanks to a grant, the school will be free to the public.

"It just gives kids a step up," said Dr. Rebecca Doane, the head of Martin University's Care and Learning Center. "People are realizing how important early education is to setting up the foundation to be successful at school. Early learning reading, literacy...all of that starts at an early age."

Education can be expensive for young children. A study from Indiana University Southeast found the average yearly cost for full-time childcare is $7,957 for preschool-age children.

The free pre-K at Martin is an expansion of the university's free day care for students housed within the Care and Learning Center.

"We have students who drop their kids off here, and their kids feel like they're going to college already," Doane said.

Those students include Jessica Lewis, a sophomore at Martin who returned to college as a mother of four.

"It's great to be able to still learn during the day while my kids can meet new individuals and see that their mom is doing what she can to better the family," Lewis said. "I think I might cry when I graduate. My kids will be able to see how good education is and that at no age is there a reason to stop."

If you are interested in Martin University's pre-kindergarten program, e-mail kestes@martin.edu.