Martin University to erase unpaid bills for more than 200 students

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University announced it will erase past-due account balances for more than 200 students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis-based school said in a release that most of the students who will have their debts cleared are the ones who were not able to re-enroll in classes due to their past-due balances. Some students from years past, who stopped attending college because they could not afford to pay, will also have their debts wiped clean.

The private university will use federal grant money it received from the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“We are blessed to provide these students with an opportunity to continue their education without the burden of financial debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sean Huddleston, Martin's President, stated. “Students should not have to take time off from receiving an education due to these unforeseeable circumstances.”

Martin is the only predominantly Black institution of higher education in Indiana. According to the U.S. Department of Education, its tuition and fees total just over $24,000, with aid it is $13,200.

Students who are interested to know if they qualify for the aid are asked to contact the university's bursar office at 317-917-3238 or e-mail bursar@martin.edu.