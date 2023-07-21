Watch Now
Meet Pearl, Clark-Pleasant School's therapy dog

WHITELAND — Meet Pearl.

She is the therapy dog for Clark-Pleasant School Corporation, where she travels from school to school to bring moments of calmness during times of distress.

Pearl has been trained to detect when kids in distress is prepared to cuddle or visit on demand.

“Therapy dogs have been proven to reduce anxiety and depression,” Dr. Connie Poston said. “They also help increase reading skills especially for those that aren’t very confident in their reading skills. The thought is they’ll be more comfortable reading to a dog.”

Pearl is one more way to get kids and teaches to unleash their emotions when its right for them.

“Petting a dog actually releases dopamine,” Poston said. “When dopamine releases it makes you happier. It makes you relax and it overall makes you feel better.”

Pearl has been a year in the making for the school corporation in Whiteland.

Many other districts in central Indiana are using therapy dogs as part of their mental health and academic efforts as well.

