Monroe County Schools, superintendent reach buyout agreement

BLOOMINGTON — Monroe County Schools will be searching for a new superintendent after a buyout of the current superintendent's contract this week.

The Monroe County School Corporation (MCCSC) Board of School Trustees released a joint statement along with Dr. Jeff Hauswald to announce the buyout of Hauswald's contract after three years with the district.

Per the buyout, Dr. Hauswald will remain in his position as MCCSC Superintendent through the end of this academic school year.

“Dr. Hauswald has been a strong advocate for public education and has moved MCCSC forward in dealing with difficult subjects that challenge all of us that are in and support public education. We have a lot of work to do in Dr. Hauswald’s remaining months and we know that Dr. Hauswald, the Board, the school community and the community at large will work tirelessly to continue to move us forward so that we do not lose any valuable time. We thank Dr. Hauswald and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.” MCCSC Board of School Trustees said in their statement.

In his tenure, Hauswald successfully oversaw the passage of a referendum that raised starting teacher salaries from $40,000 to $57,750.

He also oversaw the passage of a new anti-racism policy in 2023.

Hauswald's tenure was also faced with scrutiny.

In 2023, Hauswald proposed aligning all four MCCSC high schools into a common schedule. The proposal led to a contested board meeting that ended with the decision to not change schedules.

Recently, Hauswald also faced scrutiny for attempt to consolidate Childs and Templeton elementary schools.

In the end, Hauswald said the following after the buyout.

“I wish the very best to this community and to Monroe County Community School Corporation. I want to thank the community for which I have served for the opportunity that I have had to lead the Monroe County Community School Corporation. I am grateful to the administrators who work tirelessly to help our schools excel and have enjoyed the opportunities to lead them and to learn from them. I am proud of our accomplishments, and I look forward to watching from afar as the Board President and new leadership create a new and innovative path forward for the Corporation. I look forward to a strong finish to this school year and do not want my departure to be a distraction to the important work to be done between now and June 30, as well as the important work to be done thereafter.”