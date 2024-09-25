More schools across the state of Indiana are meeting literacy requirements

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana has invested more than $170 million to help increase literacy rates across the state.

On Wednesday, hundreds of educators came to the statehouse to be recognized for meeting literacy requirements after the state's historic investment.

In total, 285 schools showed that that 95% of their students are reading proficiently. That is an increase of more than 40 schools from the prior year.

WRTV

"We see it in our own small communities but wow, to look at all of these teachers and know that we are all in this together,” Michelle Griffith, a Title I Teacher at Fairfield Community Schools, said. “We are all going through the same things and impacting kids at the state level is really cool."

A Title I teacher means students are in the lower 20% of their class. Griffith says since the state's investment, she has seen a huge a difference in her students.

"You see a higher rate of students that are reading on grade level who are actually exceeding grade level, which is wonderful to see,” Griffith said. “Even the students who aren't there yet have made enormous amounts of growth."

WRTV

The state created the following seven programs for schools across the state:



Launched a new data visualization tool that allows educators, parents and families, community leaders and policymakers to view key literacy data.

Increased school-level science of reading instructional coaching and support for educators through the Indiana Literacy Cadre. Today, nearly 500 schools are participating in cohorts one, two and three of the cadre.

Provided over 180,000 hours of learning support and tutoring services to over 20,000 students through Indiana Learns, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

20,000 students through Indiana Learns, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Procuring a preferred universal screener provider to best support elementary schools with students in greatest need. A complete list of approved universal screeners, including the preferred universal screener, will be available by February 2025.

Grew the Indiana Learning Lab from 6,000 users in 2021 to over 70,000 users, including launching the Parent and Family Support Hub, which provides no cost, 24/7 access to resources for parents and families to support their student’s learning.

Developed online professional development modules supporting Indiana educators with additional science of reading training. Over 5,500 educators have completed the training.

Expanded the number of schools opting-in to administer the state’s IREAD assessment for second grade students to 1,076 schools. This allows teachers, parents and families to immediately know if a child is on-track or at-risk when it comes to mastering foundational literacy skills.

Some programs seem to work better than others, which is something the Department of Education says they will be monitoring.

WRTV

"We are just going to keep investing in what works and then if something doesn't necessarily work, we will reallocate those dollars to what is working for our schools and our students,” Dr. Katie Jenner, the Indiana Secretary of Education, said.

The state does have a goal in mind.

By 2027, the state would like to see 95% of all Indiana third graders reading proficiently. For the time being, educators say it's a great feeling to have hard work recognized.

WRTV

"I think we always have room to grow,” Kara Holdsworth, the Primary Principal at Greensburg Elementary, said. “I think we are definitely on the right track and that we are moving in the right direction."

The upcoming 2025 legislative session is a budget year, meaning lawmakers will be working on allocations for various departments.

The Department of Education says it is already working to sustain the successful programs that are working across the state.

