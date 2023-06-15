New opportunity for adults seeking high school diploma

INDIANAPOLIS — A new opportunity for adults seeking to earn a Core 40 high school diploma was announced this week.

A partnership between Christel House Indianapols and Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center will help create Christal House DORS (DORS Northwest).

DORS Northwest will be a tuition-free high school for adults that want to earn their diploma. Classes will be held at the neighborhood center.

Students that graduate from DORS also earn dual credit classes through Ivy Tech or a career certification program.

Christel House DORS launched in 2012 and served 800 students in Indianapolis.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for adult students to receive services provided by both organizations,” said Emily Masengale, Interim Executive Director, Christel House Indianapolis. “Adults will have access to childcare, the food pantry, high school classes, career and financial coaching, college credits, trade certifications, transportation assistance through bus passes and gas cards, and much more.”

Patrice Duckett, FBGNC Executive Director, says the organization aims to eliminate barriers that hinder clients from becoming financially sustainable.

“Partnering with a proven partner like Christel DORS on education is genuinely catalytic,” Duckett said. “It is a priceless opportunity to have a partnership that invests in its student's success as much as we support their family and financial goals. We are excited about the first year and look forward to the success of our clients on the northwest side of Indianapolis.”

Applications are being accepted now for this campus at www.chdors.org.

Classes begin on August 1. Students can choose between afternoon and evening classes. Afternoon classes are scheduled from 12:20pm – 3:30pm and evening classes are from 5:30pm – 8pm.