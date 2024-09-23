Northern Kentucky University offering in-state tuition to Indiana students

INDIANA — A school less than two hours from Indianapolis — but in another state — is making high education more accessible for Hoosiers.
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, Kentucky, is introducing a "three states, one rate" model.
Undergraduates from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana will qualify for in-state tuition in the fall of 2025.
Previously, the school only offered in-state tuition to students from certain counties in Indiana and Ohio.
