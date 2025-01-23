Orr Fellowship releases economic impact study

INDIANAPOLIS — Orr Fellowship, a program designed to support high-achieving graduates and future-focused businesses in Indiana, recently released a new study highlighting the program’s economic impact on the state.

Talent Retention: Orr Fellows are significantly more likely to stay in Indiana following graduation compared to graduates from Indiana institutions in similar fields. Roughly 60% of Orr alumni remain in the state after completing the program, versus just 43% of general graduates.

Entrepreneurship: Orr Fellows are much more likely to launch businesses in Indiana. The study found that 21% of Orr alumni started their own businesses after completing the program, significantly exceeding the state's average entrepreneurial rate of 0.23%.

Civic Participation: A significant number of Orr Fellows participate in volunteer work and civic organizations after completing the program. Over 44% of respondents reported volunteering, with 23% serving on community service boards.

Economic Impact: The study estimates that the 243 Orr alumni currently living and working in Indiana contribute nearly $38 million annually to the state's earnings and add nearly $59 million to its GDP. Their presence also generates hundreds of additional jobs and millions in tax revenue for the state.

To learn more about Orr Fellowship and the economic impact study, visit orrfellowship.org

