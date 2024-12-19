Orr Fellowship welcomes next generation of leaders

INDIANAPOLIS - The Orr Fellowship, a prestigious early career development program for Indiana, has announced its newest cohort of Fellows for 2025. This year's group comprises 74 talented college seniors who will be matched with leading companies across the state upon graduation.

Since 2001, Orr Fellowship has been instrumental in propelling the careers of promising graduates while fostering future business and community leaders in Indiana. This year marks the program's expansion to Evansville, further extending its reach and impact.

Over a two-year period, Fellows gain invaluable experience working full-time with partner companies in a variety of fields, including marketing, consulting, engineering, and technology.

The 2025 cohort boasts graduates coming from prestigious institutions like:



Ball State University

Butler University

DePauw University

Clemson University

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana Wesleyan University

Marian University

Purdue University

Taylor University

Trine University

University of Notre Dame

Wabash College

For the first time, Orr Fellowship welcomes graduates from Clemson University, Capital University, and Grand Canyon University, further solidifying its national appeal.

Fellows will be placed with a diverse range of companies, from innovative startups to established global corporations. Partner companies hail from both the Greater Indianapolis and Southwest Indiana regions.

Orr Fellowship fosters a strong sense of community, with more than 84% of alumni staying in Indiana after completing the program.

You can learn more about the Orr Fellowship by clicking here.