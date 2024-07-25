Parents, teachers and students concerned over proposed changes to high school diplomas

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is working to change the requirements of high school diplomas across the state.

If it passes, the new rules could go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year.

"Having opportunities taken away from your children is never a good thing,” Mark Wood, a parent, said.

The changes are coming after legislation was passed by the Indiana General Assembly. That is why several lawmakers are holding these sessions.

"This is a fast moving train,” State Rep. Garcia Wilburn, a Democrat representing District 32, said. “I wanted to make sure we had every opportunity to educate the citizenry of the facts of the diploma changes."

Right now, the Department of Education's proposal will create two diploma options. The new diplomas eliminate the requirements to take math classes all four years.

If passed, it would no longer require economics, world history and geography. Requirements would also be wiped out for fine arts, foreign language and career and technical education.

"I definitely want to have access,” Lyra Schmid, a student who will be impacted by the changes, said. “I am going to be trying out for show choir my freshman year and I think the idea that world history isn't going to be taught is very concerning, like kids walking around not know the Holocaust happened."

Some students and parents are worried about opportunities, but teachers' unions say the changes will potentially force districts to make cuts.

"If you are in a rural school corporation and they have to put funds over here in order to meet these requirements, and having a band or choir is no longer something that is required, you may only have one of them,” Jennifer Smith-Margraf, the ISTA Vice President, said.

Another requirement would be work-based learning experiences.

Some parents are concerned for their kids' safety because the proposal does not lay out how the employers will be vetted.

"What work-based protections will we have for these students to make sure that they are getting what they need so that they feel safe they feel emotionally safe,” Carla Schmid, a parent and teacher, said.



Right now, this is a proposal but they are looking for input from Hoosiers.

On Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. there will be an in person feedback meeting at the Indiana Government Center South in conference rooms four and five.

The purpose of this hearing is to provide any member of the public an opportunity to share solution-based ideas to inform future iterations of the diploma rule.

You can also give your feedback online by clicking here.

