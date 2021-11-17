Watch
Pike High School, Pike Preparatory Academy students have eLearning day Wednesday

Pike Township Teachers protesting for what they say is fair compensation on October 14
Pike Township Teachers Protest
Posted at 6:37 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 06:37:50-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Some MSD of Pike Township students will again learn remotely on Wednesday due to staff absences.

Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter wrote on social media that Pike High School and Pike Preparatory Academy will have an eLearning day.

All other schools will be open to in-person learning, but some buses might run late this morning.

The deadline for school districts and teacher unions in Indiana to reach a deal on new contracts passed on Monday.

MSD of Pike Township and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association could not come to an agreement, and they are waiting to hear from a third-party mediator.

