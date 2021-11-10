Pike Township schools closed Wednesday due to teacher absences

INDIANAPOLIS — The superintendent of MSD of Pike Township said classes will be canceled Wednesday.

The closure is due to the number of "instructional staff absences," superintendent Flora Reichanadter posted on Twitter.

Students will make up Wednesday's closure on March 25. It is the fourth time the school has altered classroom time due to absences while the teachers union and school leaders negotiate a new contract.

School districts in Indiana have until Nov. 15 to work out a deal with teacher unions on new collective bargaining agreements.

