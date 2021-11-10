Watch
Pike Township schools closed Wednesday due to teacher absences

WRTV
Pike Township Teachers protesting for what they say is fair compensation on October 14
Pike Township Teachers Protest
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 10, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The superintendent of MSD of Pike Township said classes will be canceled Wednesday.

The closure is due to the number of "instructional staff absences," superintendent Flora Reichanadter posted on Twitter.

Students will make up Wednesday's closure on March 25. It is the fourth time the school has altered classroom time due to absences while the teachers union and school leaders negotiate a new contract.

School districts in Indiana have until Nov. 15 to work out a deal with teacher unions on new collective bargaining agreements.

