Pike Township Schools students have eLearning day on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township Schools students will have an eLearning day on Monday, the district's superintendent said.
A message from the school district said it was due to circumstances beyond their control. However, WRTV is told that Pike Township has recently experienced a shortage of bus drivers.
Pike Township Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter said in a tweet that instructional, office and custodial staff should report to work as usual.
