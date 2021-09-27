Pike Township Schools students have eLearning day on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township Schools students will have an eLearning day on Monday, the district's superintendent said.

A message from the school district said it was due to circumstances beyond their control. However, WRTV is told that Pike Township has recently experienced a shortage of bus drivers.

Pike Township Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter said in a tweet that instructional, office and custodial staff should report to work as usual.

This story will be updated.