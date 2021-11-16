Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesEducation

Actions

Pike Township students on eLearning day Tuesday due to lack of bus drivers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
David McNew
<p>(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)</p>
Greenwood Community School Corporation needs bus drivers
Posted at 6:15 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 06:16:15-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in the MSD of Pike Township will again have an eLearning day Tuesday.

Superintendent Flora Reichanadter said on her official social media accounts that the district will have a remote learning day because of a lack of bus drivers.

This is not the first time a lack of bus drivers has forced students to stay home. It also comes as the Pike Township teachers union and school officials work to come to an agreement on a new contract.

The district and teachers union are still waiting to hear from a third-party mediator after failing to come to an agreement on their own by Monday's deadline.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!