Pike Township superintendent out, assistant to serve in interim role

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jan 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township superintendent Flora Reichanadter is being replaced following months of criticism over transportation issues and stalled teacher contract negotiations, the district’s school board announced Thursday night.

Assistant superintendent of operations Larry Young will serve as interim superintendent.

The school board did not say what prompted the change, but Reichanadter recently came under fire following a number of eLearning days because the district did not have enough available school bus drivers.

She was also at the center of heated negotiations over a new contract with the teachers union that did not end until a mediator was introduced.

The board says Reichanadter’s lawyer and the school district’s attorney are working out a separation agreement.

