Purdue Global offering free education, career opportunities for Team USA

WEST LAFAYETTE — On Tuesday, Purdue Global announced a new partnership that offers free tuition for all Team USA athletes.

The agreement includes opportunities for all Olympians, Paralympians and Olympic hopefuls.

With a goal of improving the lives of the country's top athletes, who often are forced to choose between athletic success or long-term education, the program offers educational classes and career learning opportunities.

Purdue Globalis an online university which offers education focused on working adults.

“Given our mission of serving working adults, Purdue Global is uniquely qualified to serve these adults who are working so hard at their sport and their passion so that they can move forward with their educational goals at the same time,” said Purdue Global Chancellor Frank Dooley. “They can consider Purdue Global and Guild their coaches for their educational journey, helping them to the finish line.”