Red carpet rolled out to welcome students back to school in Perry Township

INDIANAPOLIS — The buses were fired up and the backpacks were filled. Monday was back to school time for Perry Township students.

The red carpet was rolled out and some staff and administrators wore tuxedos to welcome students back to school, which they will attend in-person fulltime this year.

Perry Township Schools Superintendent Pat Mapes said schools are still in COVID-19 protocol with hand sanitizing stations and markings to enforce social distancing in hallways. All students will attend school in-person this year.

Mapes said masks are optional inside school buildings, but they are required due to a federal mandate to wear face coverings on school buses.

"But if we start getting too many positive cases in a classroom setting, then we'll ask our students to mask up at that time," Mapes said.

