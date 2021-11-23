Roncalli High School names new principal

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School announced Tuesday that Kevin Banich, the school's interim principal, has been named principal.

Banich, who has been Roncalli's interim principal since July 1, is the south-side Catholic high school's sixth principal since it was founded in 1969.

"We are fortunate to have such a dynamic leader whose passion for Catholic education and young people is evident on a daily basis," Roncalli President Chuck Weisenbach said in a news release. "Roncalli will be well served under his leadership."

Banich has worked as a teacher, assistant principal for student life and assistant football and track and field coach in his nine years at Roncalli.

"I am blessed to have this opportunity to lead an outstanding school that has been built on tradition, focused on a mission, and filled with exceptional people from all walks of life," Banich said in a news release.

