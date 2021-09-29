Watch
Some Pike Township school buses delayed Wednesday morning

The superintendent of MSD of Pike Township spoke about the school bus situation in the district.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — After two days of eLearning, students in Pike Township will be back in the classroom on Wednesday.

However, some school buses will be delayed due to the continuing shortage of bus drivers.

MSD of Pike Township Superintendent Flora Reichanadter tweeted a list of school buses that will run late in the morning.

They include:

  • Eastbrook Elementary 1108
  • Eastbrook Elementary 1107
  • Guion Creek Elementary 1075
  • Snacks Crossing Elementary 1089 and 1078
  • New Augusta North 1078
  • New Augusta North 1108 NAN
  • Lincoln Middle School 1107
  • Guion Creek Middle School 1078

Watch the video in the player above to see a conversation with Reichanadter and WRTV's Rafael Sanchez.

