Some Pike Township school buses delayed Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — After two days of eLearning, students in Pike Township will be back in the classroom on Wednesday.
However, some school buses will be delayed due to the continuing shortage of bus drivers.
MSD of Pike Township Superintendent Flora Reichanadter tweeted a list of school buses that will run late in the morning.
They include:
- Eastbrook Elementary 1108
- Eastbrook Elementary 1107
- Guion Creek Elementary 1075
- Snacks Crossing Elementary 1089 and 1078
- New Augusta North 1078
- New Augusta North 1108 NAN
- Lincoln Middle School 1107
- Guion Creek Middle School 1078
