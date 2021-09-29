Some Pike Township school buses delayed Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — After two days of eLearning, students in Pike Township will be back in the classroom on Wednesday.

However, some school buses will be delayed due to the continuing shortage of bus drivers.

MSD of Pike Township Superintendent Flora Reichanadter tweeted a list of school buses that will run late in the morning.

They include:

Eastbrook Elementary 1108

Eastbrook Elementary 1107

Guion Creek Elementary 1075

Snacks Crossing Elementary 1089 and 1078

New Augusta North 1078

New Augusta North 1108 NAN

Lincoln Middle School 1107

Guion Creek Middle School 1078

Watch the video in the player above to see a conversation with Reichanadter and WRTV's Rafael Sanchez.

