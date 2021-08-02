Thousands of IPS students head back to school to begin year in-person

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana's biggest school district is ready to go back to school.

Thousands of Indianapolis Public Schools students returned to class in-person Monday morning with more children walking to school and fewer riding IndyGo.

Switching high school students to IndyGo from yellow buses was meant to be a money saver. However, instead of 600, only 200 students in 10th-12th grades will use public transportation to get to school due to IndyGo needing more bus drivers as a result of the COVID-19 pandmic.

IndyGo representatives said they are ready, though, since the bus system has been transporting students for several years under a pilot program with IPS.

IndyGo held an online tutorial on Thursday showing a step-by-step program on how to use the bus system. The video was posted on YouTube for parents and students to check out any time.

Watch the video in the player above to hear from IndyGo representatives and IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

