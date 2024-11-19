University of Indianapolis launches new Behavioral Health Trauma certificate

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis has launched a Behavioral Health Trauma Certificate.

UIndy said while there are other trauma-informed certificates at Indiana universities, this is the first of its kind.

The certificate specifically focuses on mental health professionals who plan to provide trauma counseling. It is obtained after three courses and nine total credit hours.

The new Behavioral Health Trauma Certificate consists of three classes of three credits each:



Trauma Counseling

Resilience and Growth in Marginalized Communities

Adverse Childhood Experiences and Trauma

Each class is offered once per year and can be taken in any sequence. For more information, visit: uindy.edu/traumacert.

"The first course begins in January. We have a second course that begins in May, both are in person. And then the third course is asynchronous and fully online, so when you come to campus for the first two courses, it's essentially January through June, but you continue into the third course to complete the certificate," said psychologist and Associate Dean of UIndy's College of Education and Behavioral Science, Rachel Feldwisch.

In a UINDY release, Feldwisch said, "Hoosiers are experiencing higher rates of trauma-related symptoms than ever. Communities need mental health providers trained to address both individual and societal trauma. The University of Indianapolis is proud to be leading the way in preparing those professionals.”

A Bachelor's degree is required along with a minimum of one master’s level course in professional counseling, psychotherapy, or clinical social work.

The university said there is a tremendous need for more mental health clinicians.

"This could possibly be a bridge or a gateway into some programs that we have," said Feldwich. "In the state of Indiana, there is a tremendous need for mental health care. About 56% of Hoosiers, in a recent survey, reported that they had unmet needs for mental health care, so that could be for anxiety or depression."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) estimates that 90,000 Indiana teens live with depression.

"And I think having that trauma-informed background and being able to support people as they can in my position as a clinician is invaluable," said UIndy student, Andrea Garcia Estrada.

"I come from a different culture where mental health is stigmatized, so not a lot of people talk about it. So for me, as a therapist, it's important to get that knowledge that can increase awareness," said Mohamad Almakky. "The goal for me is to get the experience from the United States that when I go back home to Saudi Arabia, I could hopefully work on breaking the stigma towards mental health, and especially working with trauma."

"This training can make a huge difference in helping children and teens open up after they have been abused or experienced other trauma,” said Feldwisch. “If a parent is looking for help for a child who has experienced trauma, they can trust that graduates of this program will have the specialized training to address trauma symptoms both conscientiously and effectively."

The deadline to apply for the spring term is Dec. 5.

There is also an additional one-time opportunity for community members to apply for a grant to fully cover their tuition costs through the Indianapolis Urban League, with priority given to people from historically underserved backgrounds.