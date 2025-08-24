University of Indianapolis students give back to the community

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis brought back a Welcome Week tradition today with its second annual Service for Impact Day, where more than 200 students, faculty, and staff volunteered at local non-profit organizations. The event, which included work with groups like Horizon House, the Damien Center, and the Boys & Girls Club, is designed to inspire students to engage in community service.

The event is a core part of the university’s motto, "Education for Service." Marianna Foulkrod, director of the Center for Service-Learning and Community Engagement, said the day reflects the values of the new generation of students.

"One of the hallmarks of Gen Z is a sense of purpose and a motivation to contribute to a cause that is bigger than themselves," Foulkrod said. She explained that the day’s activities, which included assembling snack kits and creating mats for the homeless, are meant to help students grow as community leaders.

Foulkrod said that while students may initially think of the day as simple volunteerism, they often learn more about themselves. They are exposed to the university's identity and encouraged to challenge their own biases and boundaries.

"They will tell you, 'I learned this about myself today. I didn't know that I enjoyed gardening as much… I didn't know that mental health was something that we openly discuss now,'" Foulkrod said. She added that students leave with a sense of purpose and a feeling of being a true "Greyhound," the university's mascot.

The event began with a presentation at Schwitzer Student Center, featuring remarks from UIndy Vice President and Chief of Staff Andy Kocher.

"Service for Impact Day reflects UIndy’s deep commitment to our community," Kocher said. "Our students join our faculty, staff, and neighbors in meaningful service, reminding us that education is not only about personal success but also about service and collective responsibility."

Participants worked on projects at various locations on campus before coming together for a celebratory gathering with food and activities.