William Henry Burkhart Elementary in Perry Township named one of world's best schools

Burkhart Elementary School is receiving recognition for excellence in teaching on the global stage
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis elementary schools has been named one of the world's 10 best schools.

William Henry Burkhart Elementary, an elementary in Perry Township, made the shortlist for the T4 World's Best School Prize. If named one of the five best schools, Burkhart Elementary will receive a share of the $250,000 prize.

According to T4, the school made the list because they have been a shining example of the American spirit of community in its effort to welcome and support refugees from Myanmar.

The winners of the prize money will be announced in September 2023.

