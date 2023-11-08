Deb Whitfield elected Lawrence mayor, becomes first Black mayor in Marion County

LAWRENCE — Deb Whitfield is the first Black mayor in Marion County after being elected as Lawrence mayor in Tuesday's election.

Whitfield won against Republican opponent David Hofmann with 53% of the votes, recording 5,105 votes.

The Indiana Democratic Party released the following statement from Chairman Mike Schmuhl on the election of Deb Whitfield as Mayor:

“In this election, Lawrence voted for Deb Whitfield and a brighter future for families and workers across the city. Deb ran an inclusive campaign focused on the future of Lawrence – its neighborhoods, its public safety, and most importantly, its people. We congratulate Deb and her team on this strong win and look forward to her leadership as Marion County’s first African-American mayor when she’s sworn in next year.”

