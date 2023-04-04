Early voting begins at Indianapolis City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the May 2 primary, today is the first day to vote early in Marion County.
Between today and May 1, the Indianapolis City-County Building will be open to voting.
Between April 22 and April 30, the following additional locations will open to early voting (in alphabetical order).
- Decatur Township Government Center
- Franklin Township Government Center
- MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
- Perry Township Government Center
- Pike Library Branch
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
- Thatcher Park Community Center
- Warren Township Government Center
Voting registration for the primary has passed if you have not already registered.
This website will have early voting locations for those living outside of Marion County.