Early voting begins at Indianapolis City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the May 2 primary, today is the first day to vote early in Marion County.

Between today and May 1, the Indianapolis City-County Building will be open to voting.

Between April 22 and April 30, the following additional locations will open to early voting (in alphabetical order).



Decatur Township Government Center

Franklin Township Government Center

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Perry Township Government Center

Pike Library Branch

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Thatcher Park Community Center

Warren Township Government Center

Voting registration for the primary has passed if you have not already registered.

This website will have early voting locations for those living outside of Marion County.