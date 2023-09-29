Indianapolis mayoral candidates share the stage at neighborhood forum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis mayoral election is nearly a month away, but voters got a chance to meet both candidates in one room Thursday night.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and challenger Jefferson Shreve shared the stage for the Historic Urban Neigborhoods of Indianapolis forum at the Indiana Landmarks building.

"I'm running for a 3rd and final term because I'm excited about the progress we're making and I want to finish the job," Hogsett said during his opening remarks.

"The mayor has tried to make this election about other issues, but this campaign is about our hometown," Shreve said during his introductory speech.

Hogsett and Shreve took questions from the audience on topics such as housing affordability and transportation. However, the most intense discussions occurred after questions about downtown Indianapolis and crime.

"I talk to people moving around this county time and again who say, 'I just don't go downtown anymore,'" Hogsett said. "We do hear that. Real or perceived, we have a public safety challenge."

"There have been people who have said to me that they're afraid to come downtown," Hogsett countered. "They don't live downtown, they live in the surrounding counties."

Voters still have a month to make up their minds, but the voters who came to the forum said they're happy they could see both candidates up close.

"We have two good candidates running for our mayor's office and it was a pleasure to listen to them," said voter Dane Benner.

