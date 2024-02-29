'Electric horses': Marion County deputies patrol the CJC on scooters

INDIANAPOLIS — Parked just past the metal detectors inside the Community Justice Center sits a line of electric scooters.

These aren't toys. These are police vehicles, fully equipped with lights and sirens.

"They're pretty agile. They're fast," Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Kelvis Wiliams said. "We have a new big facility here, with wide hallways. We have a big parking lot and our deputies can use these to patrol."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Major Bryce Wolf, left, and Sgt. Jason Lakas domonstrate the Trikke scooters at the Community Justice Campus.

They are called Trikke Professional Mobility vehicles. The county has four of them — three in the CJC and one at the jail.

"They are used to run up and down the hallways within the jail," Williams said. "The jail is pretty big and these get our deputies to places where they need to be in a timely fashion."

Each Trikke scooter cost the county about $9,000, Williams said. The scooters save on time and gas because deputies don't need cars to get around the sprawling campus.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Marion County deputies use these Trikke scooters to patrol the Community Justice Campus.

"They're very quiet which makes them conducive to use indoors," Major Bryce Wolf said. "The nice thing about them from my standpoint is that they make the deputies very approachable to the public."

WRTV saw several people approached the deputies and ask about the scooters on Thursday. One woman even took a selfie with the officers.

"We get a lot of looks from the visitors. They ask if we get paid to actually do this kind of stuff," Sgt. Jason Lakas said. "Someone says they are like electric horses. I say yeah, without the cleanup."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Marion County deputies use these Trikke scooters to patrol the Community Justice Campus.

