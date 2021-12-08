Festival of Carols returns in person

INDIANAPOLIS — They still sang for the 30th anniversary of their signature event, but the Festival of Carols just isn't the same when the voices of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir were blended in Zoom boxes.

The return to an in-person show means a return to tradition this year, and the stage presence of Indy music royalty also doesn't hurt.

The Festival of Carols is once again a live event in 2021. The show will feature world-renowned soprano Angela Brown, performing everything from "classical to country," as she told WRTV.

The show will also feature the Symphonic Choir, now in their 86th season of entertaining the city, and the music of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. Also making her stage debut will be Angela Brown's vocal student, Dejah Watts.

The Festival of Carols will be held at two venues: at the Warren Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 15, and at The Palladium in Carmel December 17 -19.

There will also be a live streamed performance you can watch from home on Saturday, December 18. Tickets are available here.