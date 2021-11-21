Flora sisters remembered five years after fatal fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerrielle McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, were remembered by loved ones Sunday, five years after they were killed in a house fire in Carroll County.

Provided by family Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerrielle McDonald, 7, and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in a house fire on Nov. 21, 2016 in Flora, Indiana.

Fresh flowers were laid on the gravesites of the four sisters at Crown Hill Cemetery, which also include purple bows- the girls' favorite color. Friends and family attended the memorial service.

"I'm just really hurt because they didn't deserve what they got. It's really hurtful but we're looking at those smiles on those faces on those pictures to let you know that they were beautiful and happy girls, and we love them," their aunt Jackie Partlow said.

On November 21, 2016, the four sisters who had just come back from a cheerleading competition were killed in what police say was an arson.

"Right now, we don't have peace," Brenda Hill, the girls great-grandmother, said.

The girls' mother, Gaylin Rose, was unable to travel to Indianapolis but was present via FaceTime.

A symbolic balloon release gave those in attendance another reason to look to the heavens in hopes of easing their pain.

A $5,000 reward is still being offered for any information in connection with the deadly incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call 1-800-382-4628. Callers may remain anonymous. More information about the victims and the reward is available at this link.