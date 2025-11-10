Brownsburg food pantry sees growing need as town launches annual food drive

BROWNSBURG — Volunteers at Messiah Lutheran Church in Brownsburg are working to meet a growing demand at their food pantry, which now serves between 500 and 600 individuals monthly across Hendricks County.

Jan Gaidis volunteers at the church, unloading boxes and stocking shelves for families in need.

WRTV

"Just caring for people who don't have enough food. I can't imagine what that would be like to have your children hungry," Gaidis said.

The pantry operates on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

"It's important to help these people," Food Pantry Coordinator Judy Phillips said. "Sometimes people think people who come to food pantries are just people that aren't working or whatever. No, that is not true," Phillips said.

WRTV

Gaidis noted the relief the pantry provides to stressed families.

"A lot of people come in very stressed out, but if they can leave with a cart full of food, it's just one less thing they have to worry about," Gaidis said.

The Town of Brownsburg is supporting the pantry through its 10th annual Let's Give Food Drive, running through December 5th.

WRTV

"Our community is wonderful. It's one of my favorite things about Brownsburg. Once we see someone in need, everyone steps up to help that person," said Shelby Abner, Community Relations Senior Manager for the Town of Brownsburg.

Local business owner Chip Cochran of Mowery Heating, Cooling and Plumbing explained his motivation for supporting the drive.

"I was raised, if your neighbor needed their lawn mowed, you would mow it. If your neighbor needed their sidewalk plowed, you would do it, when somebody needs food, I just think that's the right thing to do," Cochran said.

WRTV

How to help:

Donations are accepted at the following locations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m:



Brownsburg Town Hall (61 N. Green St.)

Brownsburg Parks Administrative Office (402 E. Main St.)

Brownsburg Public Library (450 S. Jefferson St.)

Brownsburg Police Department (31 N. Green St.)

Brownsburg Fire Territory Headquarters (470 E. Northfield Dr.)

"This will replenish their food pantry after their Thanksgiving distribution so they get through the Christmas season and then right into the spring season as well," Abner said.

WRTV

The pantry serves anyone in need without requiring documentation or asking questions.

"We have a lot of residents here in Brownsburg, as well as all of Hendricks County, that need assistance all the time. They don't ask any questions, so we really like to donate to them and just to support that cause," Abner said.

While non-perishable items are always helpful, Abner encouraged donors to consider condiments and cooking essentials.

"I want to encourage people to think about the things that kind of make our food taste better, your ketchup, your mustard, your syrup, your cooking oil. Those things help as well for people taking those items home and cooking with them," Abner said.