INDIANAPOLIS — The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) said SNAP benefits will be delayed by at least one week for all Indiana recipients, who will only receive partial SNAP benefit payout this month.

A local organization tells WRTV that communities are working behind the scenes to help Hoosiers in need.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Communities working behind the scenes to help Hoosiers during SNAP lapse

"That's how I learned to cook, was to make something out of nothing. It's what makes me really good at this," Ames Bottema, Director of Soup's On at Roberts Park United Methodist Church, said.

“Soup's On” quickly turned into Bottema's passion project.

"About a year ago, this little mustard seed of an idea started in my brain. I found out that nobody downtown was serving during the week. Nobody with a backing of a 501C3," Bottema said.

Bottema said that through donations, he was able to figure out a way to give more to match the increased demand in the community.

"This will be the fourth week that we have offered a second meal every week on Wednesday nights, and we offer food here to any of our regulars that are, that live close," Bottema said.

Due to the government shutdown, the federal government has now said the maximum SNAP allotment for a household will be reduced by about 50% for November.

Bottema said it's only going to get worse.

"It's also a blow to local businesses, and people are not going to be spending money where they need it, in our community. So it, even if you don't have food stamps, it's going to affect you in the long run," Bottema said.

WRTV

As Bottema was preparing to feed about 150 people Wednesday night, WRTV's Amber Grigley grabbed an apron and got to work.

"There are different levels of poverty,” Julissa Molina, Founder of “Redeem City Safe Place,” said.

Molina has been volunteering with “Soup's On” for four weeks.

"Ames alone with Soup's On feeds about 300 people a week. I feed about at least 500 people a month," Molina said.

As they filled and packed cups of soup, Molina reflected on what drives her to help those in need.

"I was 9 years old; my grandmother took me to my first shelter. To feed the homeless, right? And yesterday, she got her wings," Molina said.

WRTV

Helping Hoosiers thrive during this difficult time is what it's all about.

"It's about shining hope on dark places, right? That nobody talks about nobody addresses everybody just makes assumptions and paints the narratives of these people, but not knowing that nobody woke up one day and said, 'I want to be homeless,'" Molina said.