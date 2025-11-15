Indiana issues full SNAP benefits today, funds available starting Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) began issuing full SNAP benefits Saturday, restoring complete food assistance to hundreds of thousands of Hoosier households after earlier disruptions.

Eligible recipients can expect the funds to be available on their EBT cards starting Sunday, November 16. If your regular issuance date has already passed, your benefits will be available on Sunday, November 16, according to FSSA.

November SNAP Issues

Indiana SNAP recipients experienced significant delays in November after federal funding restrictions due to the government shutdown forced the state to initially calculate only partial benefits. FSSA had to recalculate benefit allotments for approximately 274,000 SNAP households across the state.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service reduced the federally determined maximum benefit allotment by 50%.

The state initially began issuing partial benefits on November 11, with some recipients receiving significantly reduced amounts.

Return to Normal Operations

The restoration of full benefits comes as federal funding restrictions have been resolved.

SNAP benefits are distributed through Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards, which work like debit cards and can be used at authorized grocery stores and retailers throughout the state.

Food assistance

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance is urged to cal 2-1-1. You can also click here for more resources.