Indianapolis families pack food lines as SNAP delays deepen holiday need

INDIANAPOLIS — On North Holmes Avenue, the line for Saturday’s food distribution wrapped around multiple blocks as families waited for help ahead of Thanksgiving.

Many in line told WRTV the need has grown urgent as delayed SNAP benefits and rising grocery prices strain household budgets.

“It’s been horrible — really horrible,” said Symone Nelson, who was among those waiting. “They are giving away food for Thanksgiving to help out, so I’m here because I definitely need it.”

The event at Charity Cares was part of a coordinated effort by the City of Indianapolis and community partners to support residents impacted by the loss of benefits. More than 120,000 Marion County residents saw their SNAP payments halted this month, leaving families scrambling to fill the gap.

WRTV

In response to the surge in need, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced more than $200,000 in emergency funding for Gleaners Food Bank. The money will help restock neighborhood pantries and expand food distribution events through the Office of Public Health and Safety.

Saturday’s giveaway was one of several efforts the city says will continue throughout November.

WRTV

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) said SNAP recipients can expect funds to return to their EBT cards starting Sunday, Nov. 16.

Until then, families say these community events are keeping them afloat and will still continue throughout November.

“I just thank God for giving us this Thanksgiving and giving people the heart to help,” Nelson said. “They said they’re going to take good care of us.”

