Irvington businesses holding November donation drive to fill neighborhood food boxes

IRVINGTON — Food insecurity is impacting neighborhoods across Central Indiana.

In Irvington, business owners and residents are helping each other put food on the table through food boxes and cabinets spread throughout the neighborhood.

"This way, people don't have to go in those food lines where they might not have a line there or might be embarrassed or whatever. They just do this," said David Cohn.

With growing food insecurity concerns, Chicago Beef and Dog owner David Cohn, along with friends and other Irvington business owners, decided to start a food donation drive.

"We were at breakfast thinking about how we could help the community. Myself and Rick talked to Adam, who owns Hampton and Company, about how we could feed the community," said Cohn.

People can bring in five canned goods to receive 15% off, or they can simply donate.

Then, the owners restock the food boxes.

"It actually shows that people care. There's a lot of people that don't care," said David Williams.

David Williams said that kindness allows him to have food at night.

"I grew up here in Irvington, and that's what Irvington is all about. It's basically giving back to people who don't have something, and right now I'm one of the ones that don't have anything," said Williams.

Around noon on Monday, there were seven items in the food cabinet outside Irvington United Methodist Church, just before David Cohn and Adam Hampton re-filled it.

"It's tough for me. It's tough for everybody. So, if I feel it, then they feel it. If we can all help each other, then that's what it's all about. We will get through this. We got through Covid," said Cohn.

"I think nationally, a handful of us are feeling things are a little messed up, out of control. Just remember to focus on your community, focus on your neighbors, and gain back that control. We can take care of each other in our neighborhood," said Adam Hampton, owner of Hampton & Company. "These are my neighbors. These are my friends. These are my family. Everyone deserves to eat. Nobody should be told that they cannot eat. It's that simple."

WRTV

While WRTV was there, Barbara Wellnitz also stopped by to donate.

"With the SNAP benefits being taken away for at least temporarily, and who knows how long, is why I felt that we needed to do something to help," said Wellnitz.

An hour later, the shelves were nearly bare again, showing the demand.

"So bring canned goods, bottles of water, pastas, sauces. Anything. Corn, green beans, bring it to these drop-off locations, and we'll make sure that it's distributed to the right families," said Hampton.

The food drive will last throughout November.

Chicago Beef and Dog, Hampton and Company, Lincoln Square Pancake House, the MED and other participating Irvington businesses are in the strip located near the 5400 - 5600 blocks of East Washington Street.